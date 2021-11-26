Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 108,934 Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 128.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,934 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.53% of Black Diamond Therapeutics worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,463,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 1,262.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 297,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 275,482 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,154,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,259,000 after acquiring an additional 223,627 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 837.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 104,380 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 62,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $37.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81. The company has a market cap of $249.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.