Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 17,277 Shares of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,277 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of CBTX worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in CBTX by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 92,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 222,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. 39.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBTX alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBTX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of CBTX stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average of $27.80. CBTX, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $33.29.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $36.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. CBTX had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 30.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBTX, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.