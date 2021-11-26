Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 174,915 Shares of Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) by 291.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,915 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Biotech Acquisition worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Biotech Acquisition during the second quarter worth $103,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Biotech Acquisition during the second quarter worth $484,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Biotech Acquisition during the second quarter worth $585,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Biotech Acquisition by 86.7% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 143,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 66,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biotech Acquisition stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72. Biotech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

