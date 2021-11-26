Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 43,763 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 628.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,763 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $70.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $796.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of -0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.69. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $80.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 55.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brian Aquilino sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $330,007.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,737 shares of company stock worth $4,994,043. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMRK. TheStreet upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

