Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,092,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,125,000 after acquiring an additional 61,586 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,203,000 after acquiring an additional 45,149 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 150,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after acquiring an additional 41,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 286.5% during the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 42,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 31,451 shares in the last quarter.

BATS SMMD opened at $67.96 on Friday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.85.

