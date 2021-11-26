Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys Shares of 109,198 Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 109,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $15.19 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.62.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CXM shares. Barclays raised their target price on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sprinklr from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.97.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

