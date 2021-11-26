Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Gladstone Land worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the second quarter worth about $370,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 24,341 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,241,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. 38.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

Shares of LAND stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 7.91. Gladstone Land Co. has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $29.04. The firm has a market cap of $987.98 million, a P/E ratio of -82.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.60.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 2.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.0452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.29%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

