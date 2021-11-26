Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,475 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.81% of PropTech Investment Co. II worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 174.6% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 14.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

PropTech Investment Co. II stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77. PropTech Investment Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

