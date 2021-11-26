Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,211 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Eldorado Gold worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 308,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,329,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,496,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,788,000 after buying an additional 21,685 shares during the period. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGO stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.36, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.45. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $14.48.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

EGO has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.41.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

