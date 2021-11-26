Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,519,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,122,000 after buying an additional 94,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,692,000 after acquiring an additional 29,802 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after acquiring an additional 394,245 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 148,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 12,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWM opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.01. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $50.78.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.00%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

