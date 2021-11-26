Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 52,208 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of DSP Group worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSPG. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of DSP Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of DSP Group by 44.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DSP Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on DSPG. Needham & Company LLC cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Colliers Securities cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Lake Street Capital cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DSP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of DSPG opened at $21.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.99. DSP Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $532.82 million, a P/E ratio of -156.92, a P/E/G ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.91.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $37.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tali Chen sold 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $25,362.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,689 shares of company stock valued at $58,985. 7.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DSP Group Profile

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG).

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.