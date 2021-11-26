Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 328.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,495,000 after buying an additional 20,438 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 507,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,346,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 216,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,021,000 after buying an additional 10,643 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,494,000 after buying an additional 11,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,978,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $166.48 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.08 and a fifty-two week high of $168.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.20.

