Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,879 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOAT. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

MOAT stock opened at $76.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.80 and its 200-day moving average is $75.07. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $78.43.

