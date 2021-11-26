Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.33 Million Position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,933 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Epiphany Technology Acquisition worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPHY. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,564,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,881,000 after buying an additional 813,302 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,840,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,649,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,916,000. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

