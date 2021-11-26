Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,399 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.38% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,365,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,377,000 after acquiring an additional 122,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 27.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,573,000 after acquiring an additional 571,681 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,364,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,310,000 after acquiring an additional 103,939 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,024,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,514,000 after acquiring an additional 239,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 17.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 78,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLYM. Wedbush increased their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

NYSE PLYM opened at $30.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average is $22.75. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $30.78.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.42%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

