Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 232.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 96,421 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of Thermon Group worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,046,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,917,000 after purchasing an additional 93,464 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 552,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 117,460 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 558,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 302,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE THR opened at $18.35 on Friday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $611.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $81.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on THR shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.