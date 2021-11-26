Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 231,962 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 5,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,305,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $170.23 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1 year low of $75.03 and a 1 year high of $183.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.29.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

