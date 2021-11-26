Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,031 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Liberty Latin America worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 17,798 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 594.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 175,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 150,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 158,633 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

LILA opened at $12.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.38.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.41. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

