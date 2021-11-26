Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.48 Million Holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,321 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Aaron’s worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 68.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 22,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 211,840.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 197,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after buying an additional 197,012 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Aaron’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,322,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marvonia P. Moore purchased 1,963 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,507.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 4,000 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $102,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAN opened at $24.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $37.49.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.25 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

