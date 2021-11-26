Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 469,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,190 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.22% of RPC worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPC by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 255,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of RPC by 696.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of RPC by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 111,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RPC by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 399,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPC stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $925.46 million, a P/E ratio of -53.63 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.81. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. RPC had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $225.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. RPC’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 42,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $166,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,504,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $528,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,997,244 shares of company stock valued at $9,207,139 in the last three months. Insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

