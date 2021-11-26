Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 109,688 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 95.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,688 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Heritage Commerce worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,985,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,227,000 after buying an additional 47,322 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,053,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 56,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,040,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,715,000 after purchasing an additional 167,523 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 92.4% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 642,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 78.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,100,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 482,488 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.14 per share, with a total value of $60,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $332,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $710.58 million, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 28.64%. The company had revenue of $40.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

