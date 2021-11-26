Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 4,314 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Camden National worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Camden National by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 52,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Camden National by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Camden National by 382.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 314,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,010,000 after buying an additional 249,187 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management purchased a new stake in Camden National during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,287,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Camden National by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAC. Raymond James lowered shares of Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:CAC opened at $48.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.95. Camden National Co. has a one year low of $34.33 and a one year high of $50.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.19.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $45.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.84 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 35.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

