Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 50,000 Shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Gores Guggenheim were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 11,034 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS GGPIU opened at $15.32 on Friday. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $17.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

