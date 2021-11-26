Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 22,967 SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.78% of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XTL opened at $100.33 on Friday. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a 12 month low of $78.56 and a 12 month high of $104.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.18.

