Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Apogee Enterprises worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 1,688.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $47.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 432.64 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.49. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $48.50.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.39 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 12.68%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 727.27%.

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $71,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $156,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,801 shares of company stock worth $251,165 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

