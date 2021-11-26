Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) by 89.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,097 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Oncorus worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Oncorus by 12.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Oncorus by 164.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Oncorus by 25.3% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Oncorus by 13.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Oncorus by 140.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 10,260 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncorus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, COO Stephen Harbin acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ONCR opened at $5.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.01. Oncorus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.98 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Oncorus, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Oncorus Profile

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

