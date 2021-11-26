Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,639 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.62% of Sierra Bancorp worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 197,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 19,995 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $27.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.33. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $417.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.83 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

In other news, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $49,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $123,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

