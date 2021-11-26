Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 174,447 Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,447 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Clover Health Investments were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOV. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 284.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. 22.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLOV stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $427.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya bought 1,739,130 shares of Clover Health Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,997.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLOV. Cowen began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Clover Health Investments from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clover Health Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Clover Health Investments Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

