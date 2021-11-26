Goldman Sachs Group Inc Sells 23,500 Shares of Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) Stock

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $452,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

BIRD traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.75. 1,690,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,860,121. Allbirds Inc has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $32.44.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.