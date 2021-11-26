Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 280,357 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 72.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,078 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 280,357 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Provident Financial Services worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1,453.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,387,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,758,000 after buying an additional 1,298,115 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,826,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $179,157,000 after purchasing an additional 235,040 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 971,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,244,000 after purchasing an additional 178,529 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,686,060 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $38,595,000 after purchasing an additional 167,913 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 800,235 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,317,000 after purchasing an additional 120,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.54.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $99.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

