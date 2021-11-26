Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 2,970,000 Shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU) by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,970,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth approximately $9,616,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth approximately $5,071,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the second quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth approximately $1,008,000.

Get ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities alerts:

Shares of ENNVU opened at $10.18 on Friday. ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08.

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey,

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.