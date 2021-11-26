Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 3,234 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of EnPro Industries worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 104,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 9,510.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 216.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnPro Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $111.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.95 and a 12-month high of $112.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.10.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.83 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

