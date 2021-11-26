Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 56,626 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 49.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 56,626 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vocera Communications worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCRA. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 389,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,511,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,560,000 after purchasing an additional 145,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 162,704 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 54,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 28,769 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 185,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,118,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 731 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $34,854.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,764 shares of company stock worth $2,538,784. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA opened at $59.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.11 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.15. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $31.93 and a one year high of $61.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VCRA. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Vocera Communications from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vocera Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

