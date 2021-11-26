Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 71,417 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,417 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Avid Technology worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Avid Technology by 81.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avid Technology by 11.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 66.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

In other Avid Technology news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $32,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $85,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVID opened at $34.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 1.16. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.46.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.