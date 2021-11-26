Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 122,148 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of TimkenSteel worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in TimkenSteel by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $109,035.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ken V. Garcia bought 15,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.92 per share, for a total transaction of $238,481.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $15.97 on Friday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $17.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $737.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.06.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 8.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

