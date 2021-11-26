Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stake in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,175 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in DiamondHead were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondHead by 277.2% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 188,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 138,600 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondHead by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 174,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 74,334 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Ramius Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DiamondHead by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 69,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the 2nd quarter worth $1,998,000.

Get DiamondHead alerts:

OTCMKTS:DHHCU opened at $9.92 on Friday. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $11.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondHead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondHead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.