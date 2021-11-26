Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,565 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,337,000 after acquiring an additional 178,903 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 25.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 625,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,566,000 after buying an additional 125,541 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 385.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 70,100 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter worth about $2,161,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 8.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,247,000 after buying an additional 40,565 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 11,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $368,214.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 25,734 shares of company stock worth $839,730 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE FDP opened at $27.30 on Friday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.09.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.29). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

