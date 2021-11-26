GoNetwork (GOT) Achieves Market Cap of $139,760.67

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 26th. During the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One GoNetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoNetwork has a total market capitalization of $139,760.67 and $35,573.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GoNetwork

GoNetwork is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

GoNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

