GoWithMi Trading 26.9% Lower This Week (GMAT)

GoWithMi (CURRENCY:GMAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One GoWithMi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoWithMi has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $76,319.00 worth of GoWithMi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoWithMi has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoWithMi Coin Profile

GMAT is a coin. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. GoWithMi’s total supply is 14,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,723,550,000 coins. GoWithMi’s official Twitter account is @GoWithMi_GL . GoWithMi’s official website is www.gowithmi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GoWithMi is building a complete decentralized location-based services (DLBS) infrastructure. It aims to provide a complete trusted geospatial value exchange service for large-scale commerce from data, computing, personal terminal to commercial ecological, and making value flows multidimensional, safer and smarter, complement the last key component of the blockchain to empower the real economy application. GoWithMi's geospatial consensus ecological network consists of geospatial consensus data production, spatial computing power network, self-organizing geospatial asset node, and business application sharing support platform. Integrated DLBS, super oracle, and consensus map platform, based on the algorithm consensus to motivate participation and achieve benefit for everyone, cross-chain supports all blockchain platforms, one-stop support for all applications that retrieval location-based services, enables offline business to leap into the new era of programmable business, and enters an on-chain and off-chain Turing's complete self-circulation business ecology. “

GoWithMi Coin Trading

