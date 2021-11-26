Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,547,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080,483 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.69% of Gran Tierra Energy worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTE. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 296.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 69,898 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 61.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 40,981 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 710.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 145,043 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 8.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 419,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 33,580 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on GTE. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $0.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.09. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 17.32%.

Gran Tierra Energy Profile

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.