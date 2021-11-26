Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$105.43.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRT.UN. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James set a C$98.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of TSE:GRT.UN opened at C$101.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.67 billion and a PE ratio of 5.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$95.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$88.26. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$71.66 and a one year high of C$102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.46, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 6.08.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

