Grant Bradley Fagerheim Purchases 20,000 Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.85 per share, with a total value of C$137,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,533,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,355,406.60.

Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.07 per share, with a total value of C$35,350.00.

Shares of TSE WCP traded down C$0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$6.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,069,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.13. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.86 and a twelve month high of C$8.00. The firm has a market cap of C$4.30 billion and a PE ratio of 1.98.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$728.10 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.0629567 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.27%.

WCP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$8.50 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.16.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

