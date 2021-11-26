Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0298 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market cap of $10.13 million and $971,022.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00044972 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008825 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.87 or 0.00233594 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Graphlinq Protocol

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphlinq Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graphlinq Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

