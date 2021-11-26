Graviocoin (GIO) Trading Down 20.4% This Week

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and $907.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $195.42 or 0.00363825 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005826 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

