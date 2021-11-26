Gravity Finance (GFI) Price Tops $0.0030 on Exchanges

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 26th. Gravity Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $66,198.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gravity Finance has traded 35.3% lower against the dollar. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00064198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00073386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00097910 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,007.54 or 0.07474639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,570.19 or 0.99916087 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Gravity Finance Coin Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars.

