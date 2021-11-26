GravityCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $196.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 35.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $25,165.04 and $196.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded up 120.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00064694 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00072815 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00096928 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,990.86 or 0.07381233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,056.60 or 0.99979613 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,665,487 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.