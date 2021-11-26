GravityCoin Trading 117.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 26th. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded up 117.2% against the US dollar. GravityCoin has a market cap of $25,468.58 and $12.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00064642 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00078821 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00104560 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,115.94 or 0.07548067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,478.75 or 0.99906623 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,668,745 coins. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

