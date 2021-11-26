Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 7,494 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.39% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $10,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $152,027,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,291,000 after purchasing an additional 559,148 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 483.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 607,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,850,000 after purchasing an additional 503,135 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 275,152.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 275,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 275,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter worth $17,732,000.

RPV traded down $2.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.28. 12,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,232. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.11. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $82.27.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.