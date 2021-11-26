Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 139.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,376,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,892,000 after purchasing an additional 802,664 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,440,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,931,000 after buying an additional 682,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,422,000 after buying an additional 563,627 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 125.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 657,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,318,000 after acquiring an additional 365,815 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,491,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,804,000 after acquiring an additional 365,671 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $145.09. The stock had a trading volume of 811,184 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.14. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

