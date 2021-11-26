Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 2,227 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $321,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $833,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $359,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,862,234. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $97.22 and a 12 month high of $159.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.